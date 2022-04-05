Newcom computer systems was awarded as the Best Distributor for the third time in the row. Recently organized event “Rise Logitech partner summit” on 22nd of Feb 2022, Newcom was awarded as the Best Distributor of the year 2021 – 2022. Newcom being Logitech’s authorized partner for the AMECA region has outnumbered with their performance for the FY 2021.
Logitech, a world leader in professional video collaboration (VC) solutions had invited 100 + tier 1 partners, distributors, and solution integrators to outline it business strategy. A full-day event was filled with learning, fun, and team bonding activities where the event started at Grand millennium followed by a great evening at top golf Dubai.
With 18 years of their existence, Newcom Computer Systems is one of the best IT and value-added distribution companies offering both business and consumer solutions. “Adhering to our vision and mission to become a trusted distributor for every potential partner in the entire middle east and Africa region, also to meet our customers’ expectations with innovative products and impeccable services," said Jai Bhatia – Director Sales and Marketing.
“At Newcom, we would like to thank the entire team of Logitech including Nancy Thomas, Brooke Ellingworth, Loubna IMENCHAL, Mohammad Ali, Azeem Mohammed, Mohammed Iqbal and all the credits for the awards go to all our partners along with Newcom Squad who made this possible”, Bhatia added. He also added, “With our current presence since mid-2021 in Africa region, we have opened our doors for new brands under new categories to associate with our growing team.” The company came about as a belief in the need for a robust distribution system and has prevailed in creating and maintaining the trust of the large-scale customers in the Middle East and Africa region.
Newcom has a strong distribution network with 2000+ trusted partners spread across the Middle East and Africa region along with the support of our valued partners that include sub-distributors, wholesalers, power retailers, online retailers, system integrators, and value-added resellers and distributors (VAR/VAD).
Along with Logitech, Newcom provides an enterprise IT solution with renowned brands such as Samsung, Hikvision, Targus, Rapoo, ViewSonic, Norton, J5create, Tucano, HP, ESET which puts us into a place as one of the leading distributors in UAE. The range of these products spans Monitors, gaming accessories, video Conferencing devices, docking stations, cables and adaptors, cybersecurity products, and much more.