After global workforces were ravaged during the last three months. there are a few signs of improvement in markets such as France and Italy. Image Credit: Gulf News

New York: The global jobs slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is bottoming out, if data from LinkedIn is a guide.

The social networking platform says the percentage of its members who joined a new employer stabilized over the past six weeks, after plunging in March. France is showing the sharpest pickup, and Italy - one of Europe's hardest-hit nations - is seeing a "mild improvement".

It's an imperfect measure - LinkedIn is geared toward professional jobs - but it's another sign of a turning point in the fight against the disease. Many countries have started to loosen their lockdowns, allowing non-essential services to resume operations.

Still, hiring rates are considerably lower than a year ago. In China, the first country to respond to and emerge from the pandemic, hiring is now flat year-on-year. In the US, the world's largest economy, it is down about 35 per cent.