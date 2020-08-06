1 of 64
ROUTE RESTORATION: Dubai re-opened to tourists on July 7, 2020. It has revived routes that will eventually take Emirates’ passenger network to 70 destinations this August 2020, over 50% of its pre-pandemic destination network, as the airline gradually resumes operations with the safety of its customers, crew and communities as its top priority.
Image Credit: Emirates/twitter
RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: The UAE Federal Government announced the lifting of restrictions on transit passengers services, from June 15, allowing Emirates to fly to 29 cities for the first time since the pandemic shutdowns. In July and August, Emirates re-opened passenger services to more cities. The network now includes 70 cities across several continents.
Image Credit: Dubai Airports
MEDICAL COVER: Dubai-based Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. Emirates has stated 70 cities are now served by the airline. Following is the list of cities to which the Dubai-based airline has announced the restoration of passenger services. The list will be updated as soon as we have the information comes.
Image Credit: Supplied
1. MANAMA, Bahrain.
Image Credit: Getty Images
2. MANCHESTER CITY, UK.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3. ZURICH, Switzerland.
Image Credit: Agency
4. VIENNA, Austria
Image Credit: REUTERS
5. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Image Credit:
6. Copenhagen, Denmark
Image Credit: REUTERS
7. Dublin, Ireland
Image Credit: AFP
8. New York JFK, US
Image Credit: REUTERS
9. Seoul, South Korea
Image Credit:
10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Image Credit: Stock photo
11. Singapore
Image Credit:
12. Jakarta, Indonesia
Image Credit: EPA
13. Taipei, Taiwan
Image Credit: REUTERS
14. Hong Kong
Image Credit: Corbis
15. Perth, Australia
Image Credit: AFP
16. Brisbane, Australia
Image Credit: AP
17. Karachi, Pakistan
Image Credit: Archives
18. Lahore, Pakistan
Image Credit: APP
19. Islamabad, Pakistan
Image Credit: Supplied
20. London Heathrow, UK
Image Credit: Reuters
21. Frankfurt
Image Credit: AP
22. Paris
Image Credit: AP
23. Milan, Italy
Image Credit: Bloomberg
24. Madrid, Spain.
Image Credit: Stock photo
25. Chicago, US
Image Credit: Shutterstock
26. Toronto, Canada.
Image Credit:
27. Sydney, Australia
Image Credit: Reuters
28. Melbourne, Australia
Image Credit: Supplied
29. Manila, Philippines
Image Credit: Gulf News file
30. Kuwait City
Image Credit: AFP
31. Lisbon, Portugal
Image Credit: Shutterstock
32. Cairo, Egypt
Image Credit: AFP
33. Guangzhou, China (from 8 August, 2020)
Image Credit: AFP
34. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Image Credit: AFP
35. Clark, Philippines.
Image Credit: File
36. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Image Credit: Reuters
37. Nairobi, Kenya
Image Credit: Stock photo
40. São Paulo, Brazil
Image Credit: Courtesy: Emirates
41. Stockholm, Sweden
Image Credit:
42. Seychelles
Image Credit: Shutterstock
43. Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, India
Image Credit: Wikicommons
44. Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Image Credit: PTI
45. Kochi, Kerala, India
Image Credit: Gulf News
46. Mumbai, India
Image Credit: Bloomberg
47. New Delhi, India
Image Credit: File photo
48. Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Image Credit: Gulf News
49. Hyderabad, Telangana, India.
Image Credit: Gulf News
50. Johannesburg, South Africa (from September 1, 2020)
Image Credit:
51. San Francisco, California, US
Image Credit: AP
53. New York (Newark), US
Image Credit: Reuters
54. Los Angeles, California, US
Image Credit: AFP
55. Tehran, Iran
Image Credit: Reuters
56. Kabul, Afghanistan
Image Credit: Twitter / Elyas Tahiri
57. Dhaka, Bangladesh
Image Credit: Twitter / Maruf Zubery
58. Bangkok, Thailand (from September 1, 2020)
Image Credit: AFP
59. Baghdad, Iraq (from August 8, 2020)
Image Credit: Agencies
60. Boston, Massachusetts, US
Image Credit: AFP
61. Amman, Jordan
Image Credit: Wiki Commons
62. Athens, Greece
Image Credit: AP
63. Larnaca, Cyprus
Image Credit: Ros Drinkwater/REX