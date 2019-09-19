Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree forming the board of trustees of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC).

Under decree No. 31 of 2019, board will be chaired by Ahmad Hassan Mohammad Al Shaikh, while its members Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Huzaim Al Suwaidi, who serves as Deputy Chairman.

Other members include Abdul Monem Salem Suwaidan Al Suwaidi, Saeed Mohammad Al Shared Al Falasi, Ahmad Saeed Majed Belyouha, Ahmad Mohammad Ali Al Rashid, Juhad Abdul Razzak Kadhim, Dr. Hassan Mohammad Arab Darwish, Abdul Aziz Mohammad Shafar Al Marri, Graham Kenneth Loufit, and Robin Joy Abraham.

The decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.