Mexico will slash income and corporate taxes to 20 per cent from 30 per cent for 43 municipalities in six states just south of the US, while halving to 8 per cent the value-added tax in the region. Business leaders and union representatives have also agreed to double the minimum wage along the border, to 176.2 pesos a day, the equivalent of $9.07 (Dh33.3) at current exchange rates.