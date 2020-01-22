Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) announced on Wednesday the addition of 11 new members to the Fund’s accelerator programme.

The new businesses, which come from four countries, will join 28 companies from around the world that had previously been selected for the programme. Eight of the new members are UAE-based businesses: Arnab, Englease.com, Farmin, Food-ATM, HoloGuide, ProvenMed, RIZEK, and Shiftling.

The UAE companies are in the transport, education, technology, and health sectors.

As for the international ones, they are South African-based Excel@Uni, JustChain from the United States, and Toucan Toco from France.

Several of the new members have already achieved success, the MBRIF pointed, such as recognition from different bodies or funding rounds. The Fund said the members have demonstrated an ability to make a positive change through their start-ups.