“By looking back at the FGB and NBAD merger, we do expect to see investors to sit on the sidelines until we see the positive effect of the synergy. The focus of the new management will be on managing the operations smoothly, reducing the costs, and maintaining the existing customers which will take lots of time and efforts. The merger of FGB and NBAD was successful and we expect to see the same for ADCB, UNB and Al Hilal which will generate higher return on equity, better capital structure and improved cost to income ratio,” Qaqish said.