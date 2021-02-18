Dubai: The UAE’s super-yacht maker Gulf Craft has named a new CEO.
Talal Abdin Nasralla, who joined the company late last year as Chief Strategy Officer, now has the mandate to work on a “global growth strategy”.
“Operating from its hubs in the UAE and the Maldives, the company’s build and design quality and performance have earned the admiration of the global yachting industry,” said Nasralla. “We will leverage Gulf Craft’s competencies as a proud ‘Made in UAE’ company delivering world-class yachts to the world.”
He had previously been director of private banking at Barclays plc, and also worked as director at Credit Suisse AG. He was also director of the Executive Office at Shuaa Capital.
It was last month that Gul Craft puts its ‘Majesty 175’ - built at its Umm Al Quwain yard - for its first sea trials. The super-luxury vessel was bought by a UAE based businessman for an undisclosed sum.
“In my interim role, we built a strong management team that can lead our company into the next level of growth," Abeer said. "With the shifts the industry has seen recently, we are now focused on diversifying our product lines.”