Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will be following the Monday to Friday trading week starting January 3, 2022, it said today.
The trading sessions will run from 10am until 3pm during these days.
“The Monday to Friday trading window will align with local and international financial institutions and further contribute to DFM’s recent momentum by expanding the presence of international participants on DFM, as they currently contribute 50 per cent of the market’s trading activities and represent one third of the investor base,” the DFM said.
“The new trading hours are set in coordination with local and international market participants including investors, brokerage firms and financial institutions, and will harmonise DFM’s operations with international financial markets, a factor that will enhance the market’s competitiveness regionally and globally.”
The UAE announced on Tuesday that it will transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend. All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022.
ADX revises trading week
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) also is amending its trading week to Monday through Friday, effective January 3, 2022. Trading hours will remain unchanged, opening at 10am and closing at 3pm.