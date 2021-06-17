It was in the speed of action taken that the UAE reinforced its ability take on the pandemic. During these 12 months, the country scored better on more than 120 parameters. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The UAE ranks first globally on 20 development indicators - including in the government’s ability to adapt to changes despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It retained its position as the ninth most competitive nation in the world for the second year in a row, maintaining its position of being the only Arab country among the Top 10.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account to announce the ranking, stressing that the UAE will not stop moving forward.

The UAE is among the Top 10 in competitiveness and also advanced on 120 indicators, according to the World Competitiveness Ranking 2021 released by Switzerland’s International Institute for Management Development. Switzerland topped this year's ranking, followed by Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore.

The UAE’s is ahead of mega economies such as the US, China, Canada, Germany, and the UK. “Despite the pandemic, the UAE has advanced in 120 global indicators,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. “We have topped the world in 20 development indicators and the UAE is among the Top 10 countries in competitiveness and 1st globally in the government’s ability to adapt to changes.

"We did not stand still during the pandemic, and we will not stop moving forward.”