Inside view of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). Dubai and Abu Dhabi index displayed little movements early on Wednesday with investors playing wait-and-watch ahead of a host of corporate earnings Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai and Abu Dhabi index displayed little movements early on Wednesday with investors playing wait-and-watch ahead of a host of corporate earnings planned for announcements today and in the coming few days.

Dubai Financial Market traded flat at 2,647 points. Theme parks operator DXB Entertainments dropped 4.9 per cent to Dh0.08 after posting a more than three-fold jump in full-year losses to Dh2.66 billion from Dh855 million a year earlier. The losses come as its revenues plunged to Dh144 million from Dh491 million in 2019, and as it took on an impairment of Dh1.7 billion on property and equipment in addition to a depreciation of Dh346 million.

Virus woes

The firm blamed its poor 2020 operational and financial performance on adverse conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic that led to closure of destination for around six months and depressed tourism for the year.

Aramex edged back 1.1 per cent after it reported Dh285 million in full-year net income, down 42.7 per cent from Dh497.4 million a year before, but its revenue increased to Dh5.51 billion from Dh5.1 billion in 2019. The company said its costs for long distance transportation rose as did those incurred to accommodate the surge in e-commerce volumes. The pandemic also escalated the costs as funds had to be earmarked for protective equipment and sanitization of facilities and fleet.

Banks lag

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange sliped 0.1 per cent to 5,659 points with banking stocks weighing the most. UAE's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank shed 0.5 per cent to trade at Dh14.9, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank stepped back 0.2 per cent to Dh4.9. Abu Dhabi Aviation, United Arab Bank, Commercial Bank International, Gulf Cement and a few other companies are not trading as their boards of directors are planned to meet later today to approve and announce the full-year results.

Gaining