The only silver lining has been the outperformance in Abu Dhabi index, which has gained 21 per cent since January 2017 but the outperformance has been only due to bluechips like Etisalat and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). FAB has gained 45 per cent since January 2017. But of late, the Abu Dhabi index has also been trading in a tight range of 4,850-5,000.