Sharp decline in oil prices is becoming a bigger concern for regional investors

Traders at Dubai Financial Market (DFM). DFM index dropped 7.5 per cent or 185 points to 2,275.54, while the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 5.4 per cent to 4,391.22 points on Sunday morning. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: UAE stock markets plummeted on Sunday, particularly as oil prices nose dived over the weekend with virus-related economic concerns worsening.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) index dropped 7.5 per cent or 185 points to 2,275.54, while the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 5.4 per cent to 4,391.22 points.

“Sharp decline in oil prices is becoming a bigger concern for regional investors amid adverse global headlines,” said Iyad Abu Hweij, managing director at Allied Investment Partners.