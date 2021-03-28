Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai stock markets traded higher on Sunday starting the week on a positive note as investors looked beyond virus-induced lockdowns that kept the global markets on the backfoot in most trading sessions of the last week.
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ended the day higher by 0.5 per cent at 5,757 points. Some big names - First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, TAQA and telco Etisalat - traded lower, but International Holding Company (IHC) skyrocketed 14.5 per cent to its single-biggest gain this year, overpowering the weakness in heavyweight stocks. The index also received crucial support from Aldar Properties, ADNOC Distribution and Abu Dhabi National Insurance.
Outstanding run
With Sunday's rise, IHC extended its aggregate gains to a whopping 42 per cent year-to-date, contributed by a set of factors. In the last month, the firm opened a new DH200 million facility to process, store and distribute a quarter of the seafood consumed in the UAE. Operated by its subsidiary ASMAD, the new facility is Middle East's largest and aims to support the UAE's food security.
IHC delivered a strong set of 2020 financial results despite the challenges of the pandemic. It reported a group net profit of Dh3 billion compared to Dh506 million a year earlier as the revenues grew 460 per cent, driven by strategic acquisitions and organic growth. The rise of the stock this year shows investors cheered its growth roadmap.
Dubai Financial Market closed 0.2 per cent higher at 2,500 points, rebounding from five days of consecutive losses. Real estate and banking stocks outperformed with DAMAC Properties advancing 2.7 per cent and heavyweight lender, Emirates NBD, eking out 0.9 per cent. Courier firm Aramex ticked up 1.3 per cent after appointing Arun Singh as the acting chief financial officer.
Up on dividend
However, the biggest percentage gainer was Dar Al Takaful which shot up 6.6 per cent after its board of directors recommended Dh13.8 million in dividend payouts. It earlier reported full-year profits amounting to Dh22.5 million versus Dh4.9 million a year before as its revenues rose despite a challenging 2020.