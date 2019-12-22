Gains in Dubai’s DIB overshadowed by declines in Emirates NBD

Inside view of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The main index on the Dubai bourse closed marginally lower on Sunday as gains in Dubai Islamic Bank was overshadowed by declines in top lender Emirates NBD.

The DFM index slipped 0.2 per cent to 2,763 points, while Abu Dhabi’s ADX ended 0.3 per cent lower at 5,075 points.

Dubai Islamic Bank rose 1.1 per cent and was the top gainer on the Dubai index. However, gains on the lending benchmark were limited after top lender Emirates NBD slipped 0.8 per cent.

Among other stocks, Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar Properties was down 1 per cent, while Emaar Development eased 0.3 per cent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index slipped 0.3 per cent with First Abu Dhabi Bank edging down 0.8 per cent while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was down 0.1 per cent.