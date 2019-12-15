Gains in Dubai real estate negated after market heavy weight Emirates NBD declines

Traders at Dubai Financial Market (DFM). Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The main indices on Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses ended largely unchanged on Sunday.

In Dubai, gains in real estate were negated after top lender and market heavyweight Emirates NBD declined.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) closed up 0.1 per cent at 2,727 points, ending higher for a fourth straight session.

The Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank, rose 1.1 and telecoms firm du added 1.8 per cent.

Abu Dhabi’s ADX ended 0.1 per cent lower at 5,029 points after top lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank slipped 2 per cent.