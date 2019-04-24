ISTANBUL

The Turkish lira hit its weakest intraday level against the dollar since mid-October on Wednesday as investors weighed up risks generated by challenges to Istanbul election results and strains in relations with the United States.

The lira weakened to 5.8810 from a previous close of 5.83, bringing declines this year to 10 per cent, on top of a near 30 per cent fall in 2018. Dollar strength contributed to the lira weakening. It was the weakest level since October 15, excluding a brief overnight “flash crash” in January.

“Assessments of the Istanbul election challenges are continuing, this is a risk. Also, US relations are being discussed again,” said one banker. “Negative lira expectations will continue to be priced in.” Turkey’s election board on Tuesday rejected one of a series of objections by President Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP to last month’s Istanbul elections, which were narrowly won by the opposition.

The AKP wants the elections annulled and re-run.

Market attention was also turning to the Turkish central bank’s rate-setting meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 24 per cent.

Fitch Solutions said the central bank has little room to ease its key policy rate over the coming months, given a need to encourage foreign investor inflows and attract domestic depositors to holding lira.

It forecast 400 basis points in policy rate cuts this year given the deterioration in the domestic economy and declining inflationary pressures.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 18.22 per cent on Wednesday from 17.99 per cent on Monday. Markets were closed for a public holiday on Tuesday.