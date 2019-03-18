Two of the three companies have a combined market value of around $807m

Cairo: Three private companies are aiming to finalise initial public offerings (IPOs) by the end of the year, Egyptian stock exchange Chairman Mohammad Farid said on Monday.

Two of the three companies have a combined market value of around 14 billion Egyptian pounds (Dh2.96 billion; $807.78 million) and the third is yet to be valued, Farid said. He did not name the companies or give the expected value of the IPOs.

A series of expected share sales by Egyptian private and public companies was delayed last year amid emerging global market turbulence.

The sale of up to 4.5 per cent of Egypt’s top cigarette maker Eastern Company SAE last month marked the start of a plan to partially privatise five state companies.

Two private companies, Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development (CIRA) and leasing company Sarwa Capital, listed in September and October last year.

“There are three companies that are actually working on finalising their prospectuses, finalising the issue requirements, all the documentation associated with the listing,” Farid told a business forum in Cairo.

One or two of the companies were looking to finalise the listing by midyear, with all three expected to complete the process by the end of 2019, he said.