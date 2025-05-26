China trade - resilience, diversification, and the push into international markets

In a landscape shaped by changing tariffs, higher costs, and supply chain disruption, China has consolidated its status as the world’s leading trading nation.

The country’s trade resilience was evident in 2025 – a year characterised by heightened global economic uncertainty. Its goods trade surplus hit a record USD 1.2 trillion in 20251 due to strong exports and subdued local demand for imports. And even though merchandise shipments to the US fell by 20% last year2, total exports increased by more than 5%3.

Over the last decade, China has steadily expanded its share of global trade, showing how the depth and breadth of its supply chains are a decisive advantage. It points to a subtle shift in trade relationships with the world’s second largest economy, as partners are focusing less on considerations like cost and market access, and more on reliability and innovation.

Chinese producers have won trust in times of global instability, due to their deep manufacturing capability, supply-chain maturity and technology enabled logistics. China’s continued investment in transport infrastructure, for example, lowers trade costs – six of the world’s ten largest ports by throughput are in China4, led by Shanghai. China has built 60 automated container terminals, leading the world in smart port construction5.

Furthermore, the huge scale of Chinese industry, which produces nearly 30% of global manufacturing value added6, gives it unique speed and adaptability. Relative insulation from volatile factors like global energy shocks were evident during periods such as the 2022 global inflation surge, when Chinese prices were significantly more stable than other economies in Asia.

“Reliability, and the trust that comes with it, is a valuable resource in today’s global trade environment,” said Vivek Ramachandran, Head of Global Trade Solutions, HSBC. “The resilience of China’s supply chains increased demand, during a period of widespread trade volatility.”