Dubai: The Tecom Group operates a business model that will be resilient to global companies making do with hybrid working ways for their workforce.

“We have a tenant retention rate of 87 per cent,” said Malek Al Malek, Chairman of Tecom Group, citing Dubai’s credentials as a ‘Covid-resilient city’ also helped with the growth the Group put in over the last two years.

Within two of its flagship hubs – Dubai Internet City and Media City – Tecom hosts a sizeable number of global tech and digital media entities. The thinking is that if these tenants stick with a mix of office and work-from-home flexibility, these businesses will need less space.

Elon Musk, for one, does not see it that way, pointing out – helpfully – in a mail to Tesla employees that those who do not show up will be presumed to have left the company. Other tech heavyweights too have weighed in with similar thoughts, if not with the same sharpness of tone.

Fit-to-purpose HQs

Al Malek reckons that Tecom and its 10 entities – 9 free zones among them – will be able to cater to a significant part of the demand for offices and more that businesses looking to Dubai will need. In particular, he says that new office spaces in Dubai will only grow ‘1-1.2 per cent’ in new office space supply, which would then feed demand right into Tecom’s hubs such as Dubai Design District, Production and Studio cities, and others.

Then there is the ‘built-to-suit’ services that Tecom offers to global companies seeking regional HQs in Dubai. The programme has already seen Meta, Visa, Microsoft and Mastercard sign up.

Not all about tech, digital

Within the Tecom portfolio, there is a relatively more traditional hub – Dubai Industrial City. In these two years, the hub has drawn significant interest from manufacturers/tenants from the F&B space, light-to-medium enterprises, automotive and even in personal-care.

Al Malek said there has been a ramp up in land-leases – of 30-50 years - at Industrial City, “but we have had similar growth on our commercial assets too if you include the build-to-suit (contracts) in the last three, four years.”

There is also the Dubai Science Park, which is tuned more towards pharmaceuticals and life sciences when it comes to tenants.

IPO proceeds

On whether the funds raised from the public offer will be used to pay down debts, the Chairman said these will be used ‘address our expansion requirements’ and the rest handed over to the primary shareholder.