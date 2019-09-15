Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s main stocks index managed to recoup some of the losses it saw in the first few minutes of trade, ending 1.05 per cent lower following drone attacks on an oil processing facility in the Kingdom.

The Tadawul index on Sunday closed at 7,749.46, after plunging nearly 3 per cent at the open and touching a low of 7,589. Most of the stocks traded on the day ended in the red.