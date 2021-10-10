Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a federal decree appointing Dr. Mariam Butti Mohammed Al Suwaidi as the CEO of the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (Esca).
She has been promoted from the position of acting CEO of Esca.
Over the past 15 years, Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi held several leadership positions with major focus on organisational development and quality improvement in various industries. She joined Esca in 2002 as a legal advisor, and then promoted to Esca’s deputy CEO for legal affairs in 2008.
In 2012, Mariam Al Suwaidi held the post of the deputy CEO for Licensing, Supervision and Enforcement at Esca.