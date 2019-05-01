Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced that its ‘Sharaka’ initiative has been linked to the Abu Dhabi Government’s services system (TAMM) to support the growth of the private sector and enhance the ease of doing business in Abu Dhabi.

“The initiative underscores our commitment to help unify government services to bring happiness to the people and assist investors in their activities as we strive to modernise the business environment in Abu Dhabi,” said Saif Mohammad Al Hajeri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Council for Economic Development (ADCED), in a statement.

“By linking ‘Sharaka’ platform to ‘TAMM’, ADCED will be able to form a direct and reliable communication system between government entities and the private sector in a bid to protect their rights, ensure payment of dues, and enhance collaboration among relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi.”

The ‘Sharaka’ initiative focuses on implementing a set of criteria that ensures appropriate and timely billing and settlement of payments. It is also expected to facilitate communication such as comments, complaints, and suggestions between the public and the private sectors.