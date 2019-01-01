Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s stock market moved sideways early on Tuesday in very thin trade, with the banking and petrochemical sectors narrowly mixed.
The index, which ended last year 8.3 per cent higher, was down 0.1 per cent in the first 75 minutes with Banque Saudi Fransi flat and Yanbu National Petrochemicals slipping 0.6 per cent.
Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance jumped 3.8 per cent after the Capital Market Authority approved its request for a capital increase to 241.9 million riyals to acquire Al-Ahlia Insurance.
Dairy firm Almarai decreased 0.2 per cent after saying it sold all its shares in United Farmers Holding to Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co for $28 million (Dh102.8 million).
Southern Province Cement Co gained 1 per cent after it signed a contract to export 1.5 million tonnes of clinker to Bangladesh.
Other major Middle Eastern stock markets were closed for New Year holidays on Tuesday.