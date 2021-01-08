Lucid's luxury Air sedan should be hitting US road shortly from its plant in Arizona. A second plant in Saudi Arabia would be a huge booster for PIF, the sovereign wealth fund that is an investor in the EV maker. Image Credit: Supplied

California: Lucid Motors Inc. is in talks with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to build an electric vehicle factory -potentially near the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

The move would mark a significant expansion for California-based Lucid. Saudi Arabia is trying to become a Middle Eastern hub for manufacturing EVs as it diversifies its economy from oil.

The $360 billion Public Investment Fund, already a shareholder in Lucid, will provide much of the money for the site at the King Abdullah Economic City. Plans are advanced but could change, the people said. PIF and Lucid have also considered 'Neom', a new city being developed in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, as a possible site for the plant.

Join the EV charge

Lucid is one of a several US firms seeking to take on Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. The startup is targeting the luxury end of the EV market and its CEO, Peter Rawlinson, was previously Tesla's chief engineer on the Model S sedan.

Lucid raised more than $1 billion from the PIF in 2018, an investment that was conditional on the firm developing a site in Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah Economic City is about 97 kilometers north of Jeddah, the country's second-biggest city.

Go for 800

Since then, Lucid has unveiled plans for the Air, a $169,000 sedan it says is capable of being driven more than 805 kilometers on a single charge. It has also built a factory in the Arizona desert and deliveries to US customers of the model are expected to start in the second quarter.

Lucid plans to produce a cheaper $75,000 version of its sedan in 2022, which will be able to travel more than 400 miles on a single charge, and build SUVs eventually.

Build local

The PIF is set to play a major role in Saudi development projects over the next few years as the government looks to cut spending and keep the budget deficit in check after oil's coronavirus-triggered rout. Yasir Al Rumayyan, governor of the fund, said it will spend at least $40 billion locally this year and in 2022.