Dubai: Shaikh Saeed Bin Ahmad Al Maktoum is backing cryptocurrency fund manager Invao as the Liechtenstein-based firm seeks to attract more investors from the United Arab Emirates.
Shaikh Saeed’s private office will help Invao, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain start ups, secure funding from investors in the Gulf state. The Private Office, as it is known, makes its own investments, as well as sourcing deals for others.
Invao, which was set up last year, has already invested more than $1 million and has managed to make a profit even though the value of most cryptocurrencies has slumped, co-founder Frank Wagner said in an interview. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has fallen 70 per cent over the past year.
“Even in our worst month we still made 8 per cent profit on our investments,” Wagner said.
The partnership with Invao is part of the UAE government’s plan to become a blockchain investment hub by 2021, Hesham Al Gurg, The Private Office’s chief executive officer, said in emailed comments.
“We have selected Invao as our international partner for blockchain investments as we believe that it will increase the transformation drive for the digital asset landscape in the UAE whilst offering an enhanced standard and improved market access for investors in the region. While the vision is to invest in blockchain, the partnership takes an inclusive approach to integrate and monitor the global market trend to take part in this global upsurge and overcome financial, cultural and regulatory differences. On account of this significant rise from the UAE, the Middle East is now ready to become a global leader in blockchain technology. By tapping into the vast experience of the Invao team we will greatly advance this mission,” Al Gurg, CEO of SEED Group, said.