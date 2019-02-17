Global equities have been gaining since the start of the year, marking a turnaround in adverse sentiment witnessed in the last quarter of 2018. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.75 per cent on Friday, adding to more than 10 per cent gains in the year thus far. The Dow Jones index has extended gains for a eight week in a row, the longest since the week to November 3, 2017. The S&P 500 index also gained 1.09 per cent higher at 2,775.60. The S&P 500 index has gained 10.72 per cent since January 1.