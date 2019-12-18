NMC stands ground, says will review and respond in detail to “misleading” report

File picture of Dr. B.R. Shetty, founder of NMC Health. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: NMC Health, the largest healthcare provider in the UAE, stood its ground on Wednesday amid scathing allegations put forward by short-selling research firm Muddy Waters.

NMC Health dropped 32.4 per cent on Tuesday, wiping out over a third or $2 billion in market value, after the short seller raised “serious doubts” about the company’s financial statements, questioning the group’s asset values, cash balance, reported profits and debt levels.

NMC, in response, said on Wednesday it “understands its regulatory disclosure obligations and has nothing to add to disclosures already made”.

“NMC will review the assertions, insinuations and accusations made in the report, which appear principally unfounded, baseless and misleading, containing many errors of fact, and will respond in detail in due course."

NMC founder Dr. B.R. Shetty said in an earlier statement reported by Reuters that “We hold ourselves to the highest standards across our entire portfolio,” while adding that the company is “committed to offering world-class facilities and vital services to all sections of the community”.

Margins in question

Muddy Waters, founded by American short-seller Carson Block, alleged NMC “materially” overstated its reported cash balances, while adding that the company’s margins were “too good to be true” relative to UAE-focused peers Mediclinic and Aster DM Healthcare.

In response, NMC said it “remains a growth company, with a solid balance sheet generating strong levels of cash”. NMC also reaffirmed its broader trading and operational guidance for the business for both 2019 and 2020.

Muddy Waters is widely known for declaring short equity positions in financial markets based on its own research. Short sellers borrow shares, quickly sell it, and then buy the stock back to return it to the lender, aiming to pocket a capital gain on the anticipated drop in prices. While some argues it depresses successful companies’ share prices, others say short sales improve market efficiency.

The US short seller accused the company of inflating asset purchase prices and capital expenditure, and “deliberately” understating its debt by about $320 million for the fiscal 2018 year by incorrectly reporting leases associated with its Aspen Healthcare acquisition. NMC reported net debt and payables of $1.89 billion at the end of 2018.

Shetty owns about 15 per cent of the stock. Another firm majority-owned by Shetty is financial services company Finablr Plc, which dropped 11 per cent after the news. Finablr listed in London in May.