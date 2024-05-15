Dubai: A new holding company – ‘Hattan’ – has been formed by Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair and Saood Al Ghurair, bringing together property, retail and investment interests.
This will mean Hattan is the parent entity for the ‘Masafi’ water and refreshment brand, as well as for the developer NED Properties and leasing firm Raas Real Estate.
It will also hold Massar, which is into investments, NeoHealth (home healthcare); Locly (ecommerce), and Lemonade, the family entertainment center brand.
“As we embark on this new chapter, we remain committed to driving positive impact within our community, our nation, and globally,” said Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Hattan, in a statement. “By leveraging a diverse portfolio of investments, we will catalyse change and contribute to the betterment of our society.”
