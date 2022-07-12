1 of 9
LEVERAGE THE REACH OF MICRO-BLOGGING COMMUNITY: Twitter is a huge, all-embracing community, with about 450 million monthly active users (MAU). The platform had 822 million quarterly users as of the Q2 2022, from 174 million in the second quarter a decade ago (2012). It’s a huge marketplace of ideas, products, services, and opportunities to make money, too. Here's how people leverage those numbers to generate Twitter income:
Image Credit: Shutterstock
PROMOTE AFFILIATE PRODUCTS: Affiliate marketing promotes products of other people on Twitter. When someone buys that product via the link you shared, you make a cut. Start and learn by creating an account with affiliate networks like ShareASale, Amazon Associates, FlexOffers and ClickBank.
Image Credit: File
PROMOTE YOUR OWN PRODUCTS: If you have products, you can promote them to your Twitter followers. Since they already follow you, they’re likely to be interested in the products you offer. Just share a post with the product details on it with eye-catching visuals, a great caption, hashtag, and a link to product website.
Image Credit: Photo credit: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio
USE SPONSORED TWEETS: You can make money just for sending out a tweet. This you can do with sponsored tweets. Some companies will actually pay you to tweet about their products, services, or brand.
Image Credit: Gulf News | File
GENERATE TRAFFIC FOR YOUR WEBSITE: Many web pages use Twitter to generate traffic for their site or generate more leads for a service-oriented business. Media companies share their latest | breaking news on Twitter. Bloggers do this too. Search for threads | trending Twitter topics and drive your campaign along those themes.
Image Credit: Gulf News | Jay Hilotin
PROVIDE CUSTOMER SERVICE: Good customer service helps get more leads, retain existing ones. A 24/7 customer service account on Twitter is great to have, even for small firms. ManyChat is an example of a Twitter bot that helps you respond to queries during off hours.
Image Credit: Gulf News | File
RUN GIVEAWAY PROMOS: Build your brand through giveaway promos. RafflePress, a plugin, helps you build and manage your giveaway drive. Create a landing page with drag-and-drop builder (free version available). Then promote the giveaway on Twitter. Helps grow your following and get more leads.
Image Credit: Gulf News | Jay Hilotin
CREATE TWITTER ADS: Another way to generate more sales is by creating Twitter Ads. This allows you to reach more people online — in addition to your current followers. Twitter Ads are clearly labeled “promoted”.
Image Credit: Gulf News | Jay Hilotin
MONETISE YOUR TWITTER PRESENCE: On YouTube, creators can monetise their channels. The same thing with Twitter. Twitter Media Studio lets you place in-stream video ads and in-stream video sponsorships right into your brand-safe Twitter video content so that you can earn money directly from the platform.
Image Credit: Gulf News | Jay Hilotin