Dubai: Boursa Kuwait said on Thursday it has suspended trading in shares of Bahrain-based and dual listed Ithmaar Holding Co.

The decision was taken by the bourse as the company reported accumulated losses of 99 per cent of its capital. Rules suggest that the bourse suspends trading of companies whose accumulated losses breaches 75 per cent mark of the capital.

The company reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $23.98 million for 2018, narrowing the loss of $84.71 million reported for the same period in 2017. The company had total assets at $8.49 billion as at 31 December 2018.