Dubai: GCC markets opened the week on a softer note hurt mainly by their leading banks. The sluggish mood follows a lackluster performance seen over the weekend at Wall Street and global stocks as rising US bond yields proved more lucrative to investors than the equity markets.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.2 per cent at 9,467 points with banking and petrochemical stocks leading the losses. Sabic and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical ticked down with Al Rajhi Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi joining the risk-off mood that gripped GCC markets on Sunday.

Outlook boost

Oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated as much as 0.6 per cent in the early trade after the full-year profits plunged more than 44 per cent to SR183.76 billion, down from SR330.69 billion a year earlier. The drop in bottom line comes as its topline posted over a 30 per cent shrinkage year-on-year taking a hit from lower crude oil prices and sales volume. The earrings were further impacted as refining and chemical margins dipped.

However, the company recouped some of early losses as it retained $75 billion in annual dividends to shareholders and as it looked upbeat about its 2021 outlook.

Result woes

Zamil Industrial Investment traded 2.2 per cent down after it posted wider 2020 losses as it took on impairments in capital assets and goodwill amounting to SR43.2 million. The firm's provisions for expected credit losses also rose while sales dropped across sectors.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange edged 0.2 per cent down at 5,727 points mostly as its heavyweight banking sector underperformed with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank languishing in red. The losses were capped by gains in Abu Dhabi Aviation which announced its board of directors will discuss a potential acquisition investment opportunity without providing further details.

Dividend drags on