UAE, GCC markets shut for Eid al-Adha

With stock markets in the UAE and elsewhere in the GCC closed on account of Eid-al Adha celebrations on Thursday and Sunday, any major gains will be capped this week after trading resumes tomorrow.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) shed 0.4 per cent last week, largely rising through the week before ending down 0.7 per cent on Friday. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose 0.4 per cent last week after recording a similar-sized drop on Friday.

Both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses have been tracking sentiments seen in markets worldwide. Trading on the UAE benchmarks have turned much cautious the past weeks, just like the global stock markets, and the existing trend is seen continuing in the days to come.

After dropping about 4 per cent in the month of May, the DFM rose 6 per cent in the month of June but slipped 0.5 per cent in July. Similarly, the ADX slipped 2 per cent in May and rose 3.5 per cent in June but slipped 0.2 per cent in July.

Analysts at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW) noted that GCC markets will recover at a slower pace than other markets around the world post-pandemic, largely because of the region’s dependence on hospitality and tourism, and the impact of low oil production. They further added that a flight of expats from the Gulf countries also risked weighing on the recovery.

“The Saudi economy has embarked on a recovery in the past couple of months, but fiscal austerity and oil production cuts, as well as the ongoing suspension of pilgrimages, mean that it is likely to be slow going,” cautioned Jason Tuvey, a Senior Emerging Markets Economist at Capital Economics.