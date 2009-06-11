Mumbai: India's stocks fell for the first time in three days, led by State Bank of India, on concern the gauge's 32 per cent rally over the past month has made the shares too expensive.

State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, sank 3.6 per cent, while Infosys Technologies Ltd, the second-largest provider of software services, slid 3.2 per cent.



Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd., the nation's biggest copper and zinc producer, added 5.9 per cent and Hindalco Industries Ltd., the largest aluminum maker, climbed 7.7 per cent as prices of the metals gained.

The Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensitive Index, or Sensex, fell 55.34, or 0.4 per cent, to 15,411.47. The Sensex now trades at 18 times estimated earnings this year, the fourth-highest in Asia after Japan, China and Taiwan.



The measure is the world's second-best performer over the past month among 90 benchmark indices tracked by Bloomberg.

"The valuation sweet spot we enjoyed over the past 10 to 15 weeks is no longer present," said Apurva Shah, head of research at Prabhudas Liladher Pvt. in Mumbai. "The first leg of any long-term bull market is based upon expectations rather than actual performance."

The S&P CNX Nifty Index on the National Stock Exchange lost 0.4 per cent to 4,637.70. The BSE 200 Index declined 0.4 per cent to 1,868.86.

State Bank retreated 3.6 per cent to Rs1,693.50. Infosys slid 3.2 per cent to Rs1,750.95. DLF Ltd., India's largest developer, dropped 1.1 per cent to Rs392.05.