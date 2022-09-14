Dubai: The Indian rupee’s strength since the start of the week has eroded, as did those of the euro and pound sterling, after fresh data emerged that the global economy is still reeling from inflation.
The Indian rupee started Wednesday at 21.65 levels to the dirham after being in the 21.56/21.57 through yesterday. “It was a double blow that’s sending the rupee down, first the US inflation numbers and then later on Tuesday, the ECB data,” said a senior treasury analyst. “And they didn’t bring good news.”
That was enough to send the US stock markets into a slide, with the key index dropping more than 600 points, and since matched by all the main Asian stocks this morning. India’s BSE Sensex is lower by 404 points, but only after recovering some ground.
It’s been a complete U-turn since yesterday – at one point it seemed that the rupee would keep firming up further. In dollar terms, that meant the possibility of touching 79 to the dollar. The rupee closed yesterday at 79.15 and started today at 79.60.
“The markets are turning jittery – what many though was going to be plain sailing until the Fed meeting next week is not turning out to be one,” said an FX analyst.