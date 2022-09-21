Dubai: Will the India rupee drop to 80 against the dollar (or 21.75 and over to the dirham) as the US Federal Reserve prepares to launch another interest rate hike to take on inflation? Early signs indicate the rupee will start weak at 79.82/79.84 (21.73/21.75) levels even as the dollar takes on more strength.
Indian rupee’s all-time low against the dollar is the 80.11 it hit on August 29.
“The rupee had been relatively stable last week, at just under 21.70 – but the rate hike later this evening could lead to some turmoil,” said an FX analyst based in Dubai. “The Pakistan rupee is showing 240 plus against dollar, which is at its lowest ever point; the euro is barely at parity with the dollar; and the pound sterling too is severely weakened.
“Against these broader market trends, the Indian rupee could slip further.”
According to data, India’s central bank has been using its dollar reserves to hold back the rupee from dropping too fast under the dollar’s assault.
