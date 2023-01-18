Dubai: In a follow up on the gains made through 2022’s CEPA deal, an ‘India-UAE Partnership Summit’ opens January 21, and organized by Dubai Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The event will do a deep dive into several sectors such as manufacturing, startups, healthcare and food processing, identified as possible areas of expansion for two-way investment flows.
Held over three days, it will also discuss UAE’s Golden visa scheme and prospects for Indian entrepreneurs and investors. A partnership between International Business Linkage Forum (IBLF) and Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chamber, are the organisers.