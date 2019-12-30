Indian stocks rose as investors watched for signs that a rally could broaden out beyond a handful of large companies. Image Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Indian stocks rose as investors watched for signs that a rally could broaden out beyond a handful of large companies.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.2% to 41,656.4 as of 9:56 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also advanced 0.2%. While the Sensex has recovered from a mid-year slump to deliver a roughly 16% return in 2019, the S&P BSE Midcap Index is down about 3%.

Investors have continued to prize perceived “high-quality” stocks of established companies that dominate their own industries, as they are regarded as safer bets at a time when India’s economy is growing at the slowest pace in six years. A potential revival in GDP growth in 2020 is widely expected to reverse this trend.

