Dubai: Abu Dhabi and most other Gulf stocks advanced in early trade on Sunday tracking their cues from a stellar performance over the weekend by global markets after a forecast-missing rebound in US jobs bolstered hopes for its $1.9 trillion stimulus package finally getting the lawmakers nod.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange edged up 0.2 per cent to 5,673 points after announcing on Saturday its plan to reduce the exchange transactions fee by more than 22 per cent starting February 14. The fee reduction is a second such move in as many years aimed at doubling the market capitalizations of the exchange traded companies in the coming three years.

The telco Etisalat was the biggest boost gaining 0.8 per cent to Dh20. The firm has cheered investors recently after raising the foreign ownership limit to 49 per cent, triggering a rally that sent the stock soaring over 18 per cent for the year.

Turning profitable

Kuwait's 50 stock index gained 0.4 per cent with Aayan Leasing and Investment Company jumping 5.6 per cent to 113 Kuwaiti fils after swinging to full-year net profit. It reported a profit amounting to 20.7 million Kuwaiti dinars in a significant turnaround from 14.6 million dinars in losses a year before.

Kuwait's premier index also rose 0.4 per cent to 6,242 points. Kuwait Financial House advanced 1 per cent to 726 fils after reporting a 22 per cent drop in the fourth-quarter results marking a solid improvement from a 41 per cent plunge seen in its full-year net profit.

The bank announced an annual net profit of 148.4 million Kuwaiti dinars, down from 251 million dinars for a year before, while it reported a quarterly profit of 47.2 million dinars dropping from 60.5 million dinar a year earlier as its investment income decreased and impairment charges increased, resulting mainly from negative effects of coronavirus.

Qatar Exchange shares also rose 0.6 per cent to 10,492 points bouncing back from two back-to-back losses with heavyweight Industries Qatar trading 2.1 per cent higher.

