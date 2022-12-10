Gold edged higher, tracking modest swings in the dollar as traders look ahead to US inflation data next week that could influence the pace of the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening.
ceThe precious metal has risen about 10 per cent in five weeks as the greenback sank on signs the US central bank was softening its hawkish stan. The Fed has been hiking rates aggressively this year in a bid to cool inflation, and the consensus estimate among analysts is that next week’s data will show annual inflation rising at the slowest pace this year.
There are also tentative signs of cooling in the labour market, with data showing Thursday that recurring applications for US unemployment benefits rose to the highest level since early February. That suggests Americans who are losing their job are having more trouble finding a new one.
While the print on jobless claims is unlikely to alter the Fed’s path on rate hikes, the release of producer prices later Friday and consumer prices on December 13 will be closely monitored for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy.
The macroeconomic backdrop is key for gold prices, said John Reade, Chief Market Strategist at the World Gold Council. “Unless the central banks or the Fed is able to engineer a miraculous soft landing,” there’s likely to be a more favorable backdrop for the metal in the second half of next year, he said.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,793.90 an ounce by 10:27 am in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent. Platinum dropped, while silver and palladium were little changed.
In industrial metals markets, copper edged lower to $8,530 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, after earlier hitting a four-month high. Other industrial metals were mixed, with aluminum falling 0.8 per cent, and nickel climbing 2.2 per cent.