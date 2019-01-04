Gold has become the go-to commodity in the opening days of 2019 as investors contemplate a deteriorating worldwide outlook and factor in fewer, if any, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year. On Thursday, a gauge of US manufacturing sank by the most since the 2008 recession a day after Apple Inc. cut its revenue outlook, fuelling concern that the trade war with China is taking a bigger-than-expected toll on growth. The partial US government shutdown has also spurred a risk-off mood.