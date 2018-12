Prices have been gaining steadily. Comex gold for Feb delivery traded at $1,254 an ounce on Friday, but were still down from the high of $1,400 seen in early 2018. “The uptrend in gold that was established after hitting a low point in August and following the break above the October high may now attract additional short covering from hedge funds who have been holding a net-short position since July,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy with Saxo Bank said.