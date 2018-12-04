US markets were set to open lower while Asian and European shares scrambled to get confirmation on the truce reached during the G-20 meeting in Argentina, where US President Donald Trump seemed to reach an accord with Chinese premiere Xi Jinping. The US has agreed to 90-day moratorium on threats to raise tariffs on more than $200 billion (Dh734.5 billion) in annual imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent; however Chinese and US officials suggested that it’s a long way to go before any de-escalation begin.