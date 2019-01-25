The MSCI gauge for technology stocks in Asia is up 7.8 per cent so far this year, clawing back $77.6 billion in market value. Top contributors to the rebound in January are Samsung, Hynix, Japan’s Hitachi Ltd and Tokyo Electron Ltd. China’s internet giants have also been in recovery: Tencent Holding Ltd is up more than 8 per cent this year, while Alibaba Group Holdings’ American depository receipts have risen 14 per cent.