The FTSE is expected to include the Tadawul on the emerging market index in March, and that would be followed by the MSCI in June. These large inflows have resulted in an 8.87 per cent jump in the Tadawul over the last 10 trading sessions, dwarfing flat performance of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) general index or even on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) general index, which has gained only 4 per cent since January 1.