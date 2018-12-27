European equities are set for their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis as a mix of political and economic concerns have fuelled outflows of about $70 billion (Dh257 billion) from the region’s stock funds. Although the S&P 500 Index soared the most since 2009 on Wednesday on signs of robust consumer spending, fewer concerns about the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on US-China trade talks, US futures traded lower Thursday and the VIX Index advanced.