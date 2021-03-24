Dubai: Duabi and Abu Dhabi investors traded cautiously in early Wednesday trades in line with global stock markets that pulled back after fresh pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe stoked concerns about the economic activity heading back to normal anytime soon.
What further spooked the Gulf investors was more than a 5 per cent overnight plunge in oil prices as renewed social and commercial restrictions in parts of the world clouded the energy demand outlook.
Turkey exposure
Dubai Financial Market edged down 0.3 per cent at 2,525 points with financial stocks weighing the most. Dubai Islamic Bank sagged 0.4 per cent, while Emirates NBD extended its losses for a third straight session due to its indirect exposure to Turkey where sacking of the central bank governor sent the currency tumbling.
Virus woes
Real estate stocks followed the banking sector lead in pulling the index lower with Emaar Properties, Emaar Development and Union Properties trading in red. Air Arabia also slipped 1.6 per cent as uncertainty remains over the forthcoming season with investors worried that the raging pandemic will delay the easing in border restrictions.
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange declined marginally in early trades under pressure from blue-chip banking stocks as First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank edged down. However, the index received some support from Aldar Properties and the telco Etisalat which rose 0.3 and 0.6 per cent, respectively.
Banks underperform
Investors were also downbeat about Qatari lenders that pushed the exchange down 0.2 per cent. Qatar National Bank, Masraf Al Rayan and Qatar International Islamic Bank all dropped, but Qatar Commercial Bank was the biggest loser trading 1.8 per cent lower.
Oman's 30-company index was also weighed down by its banks, while markets in Kuwait and Bahrain traded nearly unchanged with no big clues there guiding investor decisions.