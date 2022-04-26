Dubai: The Dubai security services company Transguard mopped up Dh2.45 billion in revenues for the financial year 2021-22 and worked out a profit of Dh110 million. It has also reported Dh1.8 billion in revenues through new or renewed contracts.
“We were operating the majority of the year in the pandemic, so we are immeasurably proud that we’ve delivered another profitable year despite the ongoing restrictions,” said Dr. Greg Ward, Managing Director. “Our priority was to continue driving the momentum that led us to the profitable finish of the last financial year.”
Some of the recent cash inflow would be from its work at the Expo site. Transguard deployed more than 3,000 employees across 50,000 square metres (including 17 pavilions and other common areas) at the site. With a total contract value of Dh102 million, the business solutions provider was responsible for security, facilities management, hospitality, catering, guest experience, event management, logistics and more.
During the pandemic we were often recognised for going above and beyond in service of our clients: Today, we are even more committed to supporting the UAE, and exceeding customer expectations is foundational to our continued success.”
Last year, the company added two new business lines - events and luxury yacht staffing solutions. The events division will focus on Transguard’s ‘ability to plan, execute and manage an extensive portfolio of self-delivered services’.
As for the yacht move, this is the company’s first move into the nautical space. It will offer hosts and hostesses, waiters and waitresses, bartenders, chefs, kitchen crew, as well as deep clean service crew and executive protection on hourly, daily, monthly, and even permanent basis to luxury yachts that berth in Dubai.