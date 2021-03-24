Dubai Financial Market extended its slide to a fourth day running, following the lacklustre tone set by global stocks Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Financial Market extended its slide to a fourth day running, following the lacklustre tone set by global stocks with investors turning cautious about the state of the global economy amid newy imposed lockdowns in Europe and other corners of the world.

The four-day run of bears caused a combined 3.4 per cent write-off from the Dubai stocks' value, placing the index on track for the worst performing week in the last 10 months. The downward pressure came from across sectors with banking and property shares weighing the gauge more than others.

Last minute U-turn

When it comes to real estate, Emaar Properties and Union Properties dropped 1.1 and 0.8 per cent, respectively, with Emaar Development languishing in the red for most of the session before making a U-turn in the last few minutes to close the day unchanged at Dh2.6.

Investors appeared turning towards the stock later in the day as they looked for bargains after six days of losses or no gains increased its appeal to the buyers. The downward move in the stock was set off on March 17 when its board of directors recommended no dividend handouts, with the stock further coming under pressure from global pessim.

ENBD bears the brunt

From the banking pack, Dubai Islamic Bank ticked down 0.6 per cent with the emirate's top lender, Emirates NBD, joining the passive mood by contracting 1.4 per cent in a fourth session of downward trading. The lender shed nearly 7 per cent in the last three days after Turkish lira slumped to historic lows as currency investors reacted to the sacking of the central bank governor.

It's significantly exposed to Turkey through its subsidiary DenizBank, which contributes more than 30 per cent to its revenues and any weakness in the lira is set to cost the lender while converting lira earnings into dirhams.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange dropped as much as 0.2 per cent during the session before turning around to end the day higher by the same percentage at 5,745 points. Some blue-chips stocks edged down - First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Aldar Properties all pointed lower.

Stellar show