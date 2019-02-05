“We have selected Invao as our international partner for blockchain investments as we believe that it will increase the transformation drive for the digital asset landscape in the UAE whilst offering an enhanced standard and improved market access for investors in the region. While the vision is to invest in blockchain, the partnership takes an inclusive approach to integrate and monitor the global market trend to take part in this global upsurge and overcome financial, cultural and regulatory differences. On account of this significant rise from the UAE, the Middle East is now ready to become a global leader in blockchain technology. By tapping into the vast experience of the Invao team we will greatly advance this mission,” Al Gurg, CEO of SEED Group, said.